MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

