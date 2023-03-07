MML Investors Services LLC Sells 247 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medpace by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Medpace by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $195.96. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Medpace



Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

