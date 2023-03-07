MML Investors Services LLC Sells 430 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,802,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 525,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

