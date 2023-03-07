MML Investors Services LLC Sells 6,058 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS FBCG opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

