MML Investors Services LLC Takes $541,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHS. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth $744,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $103.68.

