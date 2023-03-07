MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.