Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,129,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,712,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $280.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,355 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

