Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

