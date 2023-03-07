Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

