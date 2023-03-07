Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

