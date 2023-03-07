Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $34.84.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

