Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXT. KeyCorp began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

