Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 258,843 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 258,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PGTI opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

