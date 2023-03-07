Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.92 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.7% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

