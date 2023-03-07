Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.01 Million Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

APi Group Trading Down 1.7 %

APG opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

