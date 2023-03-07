Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 26.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

