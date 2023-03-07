Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in EngageSmart by 55.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 67.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 450.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $253,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock worth $1,994,227. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

