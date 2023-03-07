Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $52,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after buying an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,763.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 1,448,580 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,185 in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

