Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,017,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,723,000 after acquiring an additional 181,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,962,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $914,600. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

