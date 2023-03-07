Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,556 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

