Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $11,191,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Medpace by 27.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Medpace by 7.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Medpace by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.76 and a 200-day moving average of $195.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

