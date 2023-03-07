Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth $24,252,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $16,838,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $21,366,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 10.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,278,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

