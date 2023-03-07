OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.