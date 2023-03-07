Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,062 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $960.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

