PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stake Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $79,000.

PFN stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

