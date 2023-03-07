Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.79.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.