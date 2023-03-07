Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 2,809 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,937,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.