Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,042 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 772,300 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $6,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $6,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

