Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

