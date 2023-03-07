PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at $953,043,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 472,760 shares of company stock valued at $58,550,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

