Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Acquires $24,609.00 in Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $24,609.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,769,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,715,892.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 27th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,541 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,308.30.

On Friday, February 24th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 5,451 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $33,196.59.

On Tuesday, February 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,080 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $18,295.20.

On Thursday, February 16th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,250 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $48,562.50.

On Wednesday, December 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 9,157 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $51,096.06.

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

