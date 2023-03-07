Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells $71,725.40 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RETA opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

