Renaissance Group LLC Sells 12,461 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
