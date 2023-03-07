Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 403,300 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,028,000 after buying an additional 718,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,040,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,279,000 after buying an additional 507,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

