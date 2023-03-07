Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 603,300 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

