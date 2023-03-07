Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 84,200 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1,466.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

