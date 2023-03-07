Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 22,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ResMed by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

