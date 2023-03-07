Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVAV opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.65 and a beta of 0.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

