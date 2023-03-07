Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 391,300 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,937,020 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after acquiring an additional 544,685 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,285,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,523,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,812,000 after buying an additional 314,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

