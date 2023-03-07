Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151,383 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

