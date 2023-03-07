Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 634.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,357 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after buying an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

