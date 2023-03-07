Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of American Public Education worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

American Public Education Trading Up 0.6 %

American Public Education Company Profile

APEI stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.