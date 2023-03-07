Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 659.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The First of Long Island Co. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

