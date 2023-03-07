Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AppFolio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $135.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.