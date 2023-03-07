Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.16 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNK. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at $448,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNK opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $775.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

