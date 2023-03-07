Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 795,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 9.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 16.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Cowen increased their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of FGEN opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

