Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 130,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Rollins by 198.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.