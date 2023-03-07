Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 420,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 92.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 581,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 113.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 302,553 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

