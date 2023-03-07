Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 521.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $61,950,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,305 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,077,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,084.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

