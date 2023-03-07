Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

AVT stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

